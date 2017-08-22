Better Call Behnken: Hillsborough charter school may not be finished this year, hundreds of students affected

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds of students have been out of school for nearly two weeks, waiting on a new charter school that may not be finished in time for this school year.
Advant Garde Academy Westchase, at 13901 Sheldon Rd., received two extensions from the superintendent of Hillsborough County Schools. But, time is up.
Superintendent Jeff Eakins has given the school a deadline. If it is not ready and does not have its certificate of occupancy from Hillsborough County by Friday at noon, the school will have to wait until next school year to open.
Eakins delivered the news in a letter to school administrators.
“After promises from your staff to open on August 10, and then on August 21 – promises which have not been kept – I have determined August 25 will be the final decision date,” Eakins wrote.
Eakins went on to write, “It is your school’s responsibility to provide a safe, effective learning environment for students.”
Related: Avant Garde Academy Westchase Options For Parents
General Contractor Alan Zirkelbach, of Zirkelbach Construction, blames this mess on a mirage of problems, mainly a late start-date of March and a storm that flooded the building before the roof was done.
He said he has brought in additional crews, including 30 electricians, to work overtime to get this school complete by deadline.
School principal Deedra Copeland said she has tried to inform parents of the progress, but parents called 8 On Your Side looking for answers. They also took to the school’s Facebook page to complain about the lack of communication.
This new charter school is managed by Alliance Education Services, based in North Carolina.
School district employees and officials from Hillsborough County government plan to inspect the school buildings on Friday morning.
Follow Shannon Behnken on Facebook
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Girl, 3, hit by truck in Riverview dies from injuries
- Citizens voice opinions about Bradenton Confederate monument at commission meeting
- Man arrested, accused of following 86-year-old Brandon woman home from Walmart
- Polk County deputies searching for man who stole Porsche from repair shop
- Hillsborough County tow truck driver’s killer learns his fate
- Police: Orlando mom left kids in hot car while she drank at bar
- Family of toddler found dead in Orlando day care van sues Little Miracles Academy
- Cute alert: Babies born on solar eclipse day dressed up at hospital
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.