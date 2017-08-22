Apollo Beach woman drowns while scalloping in Gulf

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) – An Apollo Beach woman drowned Monday while scalloping in the Gulf of Mexico in Crystal River in Citrus County.

Tammy Barth, 47, was found unresponsive at 6:47 p.m. in the water by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Her husband, Mark, said the couple left their boat and scalloped separately from each other which they normally do.

When Mark saw storms approaching, he went back to their boat and blew the air horn to let Tammy know he was aboard. Tammy did not answer and after a search, he called for help over the marine radio.

The Coast Guard and FWC conducted the search for Tammy.

