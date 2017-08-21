What we know about the Kissimmee police officers shot Friday night

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) —Details about the two Kissimmee police officers shot Friday night are slowly coming to light.

Sgt. Sam Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter were checking out a report of suspicious activity on East Cypress Street and Palmway Street, in an area known for drug activity, when they were shot.

Baxter, a three-year veteran of the department, died later in a hospital and Howard, a 10-year-veteran, was gravely injured but succumbed to his injuries Saturday afternoon, KPD confirmed.

Baxter, 27, was married to a Kissimmee Police Department detective. The couple had four children together, all under the age of five. The youngest of Baxter’s children is only 7 months old.

Baxter was recognized in June in a post on the Kissimmee Police Department’s official Facebook page. The post featured a photo of Baxter connecting with a local family and highlighted positive interactions between officers and the community.

Howard, 36, was married and had a 17-year-old daughter.

His wife is a teacher at Central Avenue Elementary School, which is in the same neighborhood where the officers were shot.

The school district said crisis teams will be available at the school if the students need them.

Officials said Howard was also on the SWAT team.

A bank account through SunTrust has been set up through the City of Kissimmee for those who would like to donate to the fallen officers families. The account is called Officer Matthew Baxter and Sergeant Sam Howard.

If you would like to donate, you can do so at any SunTrust Bank beginning on Monday, Aug. 21.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES