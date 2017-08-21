What we know about the Kissimmee police officers shot Friday night

WESH Published:
Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) —Details about the two Kissimmee police officers shot Friday night are slowly coming to light.

Sgt. Sam Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter were checking out a report of suspicious activity on East Cypress Street and Palmway Street, in an area known for drug activity, when they were shot.

Baxter, a three-year veteran of the department, died later in a hospital and Howard, a 10-year-veteran, was gravely injured but succumbed to his injuries Saturday afternoon, KPD confirmed.

Baxter, 27, was married to a Kissimmee Police Department detective. The couple had four children together, all under the age of five. The youngest of Baxter’s children is only 7 months old.

Baxter was recognized in June in a post on the Kissimmee Police Department’s official Facebook page. The post featured a photo of Baxter connecting with a local family and highlighted positive interactions between officers and the community.

Howard, 36, was married and had a 17-year-old daughter.

His wife is a teacher at Central Avenue Elementary School, which is in the same neighborhood where the officers were shot.

The school district said crisis teams will be available at the school if the students need them.

Officials said Howard was also on the SWAT team.

A bank account through SunTrust has been set up through the City of Kissimmee for those who would like to donate to the fallen officers families. The account is called Officer Matthew Baxter and Sergeant Sam Howard.

If you would like to donate, you can do so at any SunTrust Bank beginning on Monday, Aug. 21.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s