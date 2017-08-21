WATCH: Tampa Bay area experiences solar eclipse

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — People all around the United States stopped what they were doing on Monday to watch day turn to night. For the first time in nearly a century, a total solar eclipse was visible from coast to coast.

There was not a full eclipse in the Tampa Bay area but at its peak around 2:50 p.m., the sun was 81 percent eclipsed by the moon.

Dozens of people gathered at watch parties around the Bay area, including at St. Pete College and the Sundial in St. Petersburg.

RIGHT NOW: Here's what the #SolarEclipse2017 looks like at St. Pete College on telescope live feed @WFLA pic.twitter.com/8cOOFcyciy — Jamel Lanee' (@WFLAJamel) August 21, 2017

Others paused work to step outside and catch a glimpse of the phenomenon.

Even CPD officers — complete with protective sunglasses — get caught up in #Eclipse2017 madness. pic.twitter.com/mwDbAXgudK — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) August 21, 2017

City workers check out #Eclipse2017 from outside the MSB — taking turns wearing the protective shades. Don't look up without them! pic.twitter.com/7UYfVFrxSn — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) August 21, 2017

To protect and serve — even their eyes. @Slaughd6 hands his pair of protective sunglasses to a woman outside the PD to view #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/ysCiKxOpKi — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) August 21, 2017

Even members of our News Channel 8 team were in awe of the eclipse!

You gotta take advantage of rare moments like these pic.twitter.com/MRXE3z2xE9 — John Rogers (@WFLAJohn) August 21, 2017

Crescent shadows on the sidewalk from the partial eclipse in Tampa pic.twitter.com/qMa51lE03r — Mark Douglas (@WFLAmark) August 21, 2017

Our News Channel 8 viewers sent us several photos and videos of their solar eclipse experience too!

VIEWER PHOTOS: Solar Eclipse in Tampa Bay View as list View as gallery Open Gallery "Fun getting ready for our Florida Eclipse!" Sent in from Mary Bratt. Lakeland Eclipse photos sent in by Chris Rice. Lakeland Eclipse photos sent in by Chris Rice. Lakeland Eclipse photos sent in by Chris Rice. "Shadows of leaves during 70 percent partial eclipse." Sent in from Max Brown. "Picture of the eclipse partially obscured by clouds from Odessa." Sent in by Tony Esposito. Eclipse view from Amber. "The eclipse made crescent shaped shadows through my front yard tree. I thought that was an interesting effect." Sent in by Craig Bernier. "Photo of solar eclipse on car - in Oldsmar." Sent in by Susan Winnette.

