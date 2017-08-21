WATCH: Tampa Bay area experiences solar eclipse

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — People all around the United States stopped what they were doing on Monday to watch day turn to night. For the first time in nearly a century, a total solar eclipse was visible from coast to coast.

There was not a full eclipse in the Tampa Bay area but at its peak around 2:50 p.m., the sun was 81 percent eclipsed by the moon.

Dozens of people gathered at watch parties around the Bay area, including at St. Pete College and the Sundial in St. Petersburg.

Others paused work to step outside and catch a glimpse of the phenomenon.

Even members of our News Channel 8 team were in awe of the eclipse!

Our News Channel 8 viewers sent us several photos and videos of their solar eclipse experience too!

VIEWER PHOTOS: Solar Eclipse in Tampa Bay

 

