Watch NASA’s live stream of the solar eclipse

TAMPA (WFLA) – Follow the eclipse totality across the country from a series of 50 cameras attached to balloons at elevations of up to 100,000 feet.
This stream should provide stunning images by NASA. It will follow the eclipse totality from 9:15 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Pacific time.
It will be a produced feed with someone making camera selections, but viewers will also have the ability to choose from a selection of cameras through a link inside the player.
