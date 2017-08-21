Walmart, Uber team up to deliver groceries at 5 Tampa Bay area stores

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Attention shoppers, Walmart and Uber are teaming up to make grocery shopping easier for you. The Tampa Bay area is one of four markets in the country that will participate in a Walmart-Uber grocery delivery pilot program.

Five local Walmart stores will participate in the program:

Walmart Supercenter Store #2387, 11110 Causeway Blvd., Brandon, FL 33511

Walmart Supercenter Store #2740, 19910 Bruce B. Downs Road, Tampa, FL 33647

Walmart Supercenter Store #2796, 3801 Tampa Road, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Walmart Supercenter Store #5036, 6192 Gunn Highway, Tampa, FL 33625

Walmart Supercenter Store #5300, 9205 Gibsonton Drive, Gibsonton, FL 33534

To order, go to Walmart.com/grocery on your desktop or mobile device. Build your online basket and place an order, selecting the most convenient time for delivery.

Walmart personal shoppers then gather your items and take them through the checkout line. A Walmart team member then requests and Uber delivery partner to pick up the order and deliver it to the customer.

The delivery fee is $9.95.

The minimum order is $30.

The other markets participating in the delivery service are Phoenix, Dallas and Orlando.

Get more details here.

