VIDEO: Solar Eclipse turns day into night along main path

SALEM, Ore. (WFLA/KGW) – The solar eclipse turned day to night in Oregon.

Thousands of people watched outside the state capital in Salem just after noon Eastern Daylight Time.

The moon obscured the sun on the Pacific Coast, providing a show of light and dark in the sky, with totality lasting more than 2 minutes.

It’s the first coast-to-coast total eclipse since 1918.

