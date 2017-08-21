U.S. lags behind other countries in flight delays, cancellations

(NBC News) The United States still lags behind other countries when it comes to flight delays and cancellations.
Charles Leocha of the non-profit passenger rights group Travelers United says that could change if the U.S. had airline rules like Europe.
“If your flight from Europe to the United States is delayed by four hours, you get 600 Euros, which is about $650,” he points out.
Reverse that delayed flight, though, and you get nothing, even with recent improvements in compensation from U.S. airlines.
Scott Ginsberg is with AirHelp Inc., a flight compensation company that, for a fee, helps passengers file claims against an airline.
“I dream that one day the U.S will have air passenger rights as generous and as human as the European counterparts do,” he says.
Federal regulators currently have a website dedicated to passenger complaints.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Tampa police vehicles crash into each other while following stolen car
- Driver forced to gun engine and jump rising drawbridge
- More than a dozen dogs killed in Pasco house explosion, man critically injured
- ‘Free cruise’ spam call could now get you $900
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.