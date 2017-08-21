U.S. lags behind other countries in flight delays, cancellations

NBC News Published:

(NBC News) The United States still lags behind other countries when it comes to flight delays and cancellations.

Charles Leocha of the non-profit passenger rights group Travelers United says that could change if the U.S. had airline rules like Europe.

“If your flight from Europe to the United States is delayed by four hours, you get 600 Euros, which is about $650,” he points out.

Reverse that delayed flight, though, and you get nothing, even with recent improvements in compensation from U.S. airlines.

Scott Ginsberg is with AirHelp Inc., a flight compensation company that, for a fee, helps passengers file claims against an airline.

“I dream that one day the U.S will have air passenger rights as generous and as human as the European counterparts do,” he says.

Federal regulators currently have a website dedicated to passenger complaints.

Click here to read more.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s