Tips for mom to stay calm while breastfeeding

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — August is national breastfeeding awareness month!
Breastfeeding is the natural choice to nourish babies, but sometimes lactating moms can feel overwhelmed when they lack support or have questions.
St. Joseph’s women’s hospital can help with that. Watch the video above to learn more.
