Tampa police vehicles crash into each other while following stolen car

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A bizarre crash happened early Monday morning when two Tampa police officers followed a stolen vehicle and ended up crashing into each other.

According to the Tampa Police Department, an officer who was driving an unmarked Ford F-150 truck has a possible knee injury. The other office is okay.

All of it unfolded at around 12:30 Monday morning near the intersection of Linebaugh and Central avenues just off Interstate-275.

The marked police unit smashed on into the side of a marked TPD cruiser.

The two were apparently following a stolen vehicle down Linebaugh when all of a sudden, police tell us, the officer driving the marked vehicle, veered to the left and hit the unmarked vehicle head on.

Somehow, the car thief managed to maneuver right out of the way.

The driver of the police car was taken away on a gurney to the hospital.

Police are still trying to piece this case together and one of the biggest questions is how did the two TPD units smash into each other while the car thief drove away?

Right now, the search is on for the stolen vehicle and its driver. No word right now how this incident began.

We’re making calls and working to get new information. Stay tuned with News Channel 8 and WFLA.com for the very latest information.

