Tampa Bay weather to cooperate for today’s solar eclipse

WFLA Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The day has finally arrived! The United States will experience one of the rarest celestial events…a total solar eclipse. Many have flocked to path of totality, the swath of land where day will temporarily turn to night.

Tampa Bay area residents will not see a full eclipse. That will not take place until  2045.

However, today at 2:50 p.m. approximately 81 percent of the sun will be covered by the moon. This will be a partial solar eclipse.

RELATED: Solar eclipse Aug. 21, 2017 facts for Tampa Bay area

The visibility of the eclipse here in the Tampa Bay area will depend entire on the cloud cover.

Thankfully, it looks like the weather will cooperate for this incredible event.

As if pre-planned, some drier air has moved into the upper atmosphere. This will lead to fewer afternoon and evening storms.

The rain chance will hold at 30 percent. This does not mean the cloud cover will be zero, but widespread cloudiness is not expected.

RELATED: See more stories about the Great American Eclipse

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s