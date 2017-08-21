Tampa Bay weather to cooperate for today’s solar eclipse

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The day has finally arrived! The United States will experience one of the rarest celestial events…a total solar eclipse. Many have flocked to path of totality, the swath of land where day will temporarily turn to night.
Tampa Bay area residents will not see a full eclipse. That will not take place until 2045.
However, today at 2:50 p.m. approximately 81 percent of the sun will be covered by the moon. This will be a partial solar eclipse.
The visibility of the eclipse here in the Tampa Bay area will depend entire on the cloud cover.
Thankfully, it looks like the weather will cooperate for this incredible event.
As if pre-planned, some drier air has moved into the upper atmosphere. This will lead to fewer afternoon and evening storms.
The rain chance will hold at 30 percent. This does not mean the cloud cover will be zero, but widespread cloudiness is not expected.
