Stellar deals in Tampa Bay to celebrate total solar eclipse

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The deals you can get to celebrate the total solar eclipse in Tampa Bay are out of this world.
Here are the deals you can check out in the Tampa Bay area.
Denny’s: Grab all-you-can-eat “mooncakes” — moon-shaped buttermilk pancakes – for $4 Monday.
Krispy Kreme: For the first time ever the doughnut chain is celebrating the eclipse with chocolate-glazed doughnuts.
Dairy Queen: You can get another natural phenomenon — a blizzard — on Monday and get another for 99 cents.
Sprinkles: First 50 guests will get one free Total Eclipse: Black Velvet cupcake Monday.
Nike: Turn your look from day, to night, and then back to day with these eclipse picks.
Firehouse Subs: “Eclipse your hunger” with $2 off a medium or large sub, chips and a drink or $5 off a $50 catering order through Monday.
Pizza Hut: The pizza chain is offering a demo video using pizza boxes to safely view the solar eclipse.
Dunkin Donuts: Enter into a $5 mobile gift card drawing with eclipse coffee purchase.
MoonPie: Post a photo on social media of your Eclipse Day fun with the hashtag #MoonPieEclipse and you could win a year’s supply of MoonPies.
Pilot Flying J: Get yourself a free Milky Way bar and a pack of Eclipse chewing gum Monday through Friday.
Shoney’s: Nashville-based family food chain will give free MoonPies with meal purchase while supplies last.
Outback: Say “Blooming Monday” to get a free blooming onion to celebrate the eclipse.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- WARNING: Fake solar eclipse glasses can ‘literally cook your retina’
- PHOTOS: Thousands of pets find homes in Tampa Bay through Clear the Shelters campaign
- Powerboat racers claim record time for travel from Florida
- $10 movie pass gets you a movie every day for a year
- Powerball jackpot grows to whopping $510 million
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.