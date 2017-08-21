Stellar deals in Tampa Bay to celebrate total solar eclipse

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The deals you can get to celebrate the total solar eclipse in Tampa Bay are out of this world.

Here are the deals you can check out in the Tampa Bay area.

Denny’s: Grab all-you-can-eat “mooncakes” — moon-shaped buttermilk pancakes – for $4 Monday.

bet you can’t tell which one’s a celestial body & which one is a breakfast… try them yourself on 8.21.17 pic.twitter.com/aqNTMnrIfG — Denny's (@DennysDiner) August 16, 2017

Krispy Kreme: For the first time ever the doughnut chain is celebrating the eclipse with chocolate-glazed doughnuts.

Dairy Queen: You can get another natural phenomenon — a blizzard — on Monday and get another for 99 cents.

Sprinkles: First 50 guests will get one free Total Eclipse: Black Velvet cupcake Monday.

Remember, safety first when viewing the #totaleclipse! The first 50 customers in line tomorrow will receive a free Black Velvet #cupcake! pic.twitter.com/l1W4oNiGy4 — Sprinkles Cupcakes (@sprinkles) August 20, 2017

Nike: Turn your look from day, to night, and then back to day with these eclipse picks.

Firehouse Subs: “Eclipse your hunger” with $2 off a medium or large sub, chips and a drink or $5 off a $50 catering order through Monday.

Pizza Hut: The pizza chain is offering a demo video using pizza boxes to safely view the solar eclipse.

Dunkin Donuts: Enter into a $5 mobile gift card drawing with eclipse coffee purchase.

MoonPie: Post a photo on social media of your Eclipse Day fun with the hashtag #MoonPieEclipse and you could win a year’s supply of MoonPies.

Take pics at #SolarEclipse2017✅

Win big ✅ Post a pic tomorrow w/ #MoonPieEclipse & we'll pick our fave to win a year's supply of MoonPie pic.twitter.com/FVHxnNCTXy — MoonPie (@MoonPie) August 20, 2017

Pilot Flying J: Get yourself a free Milky Way bar and a pack of Eclipse chewing gum Monday through Friday.

Shoney’s: Nashville-based family food chain will give free MoonPies with meal purchase while supplies last.

Outback: Say “Blooming Monday” to get a free blooming onion to celebrate the eclipse.

Today Bloomin' Monday is a celestial event! Join us for Bloomin' Monday on 8/21 for a FREE Bloomin' Onion with purchase. #solareclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/e26MNUFOjW — Outback Steakhouse (@Outback) August 21, 2017

