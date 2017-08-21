Off-duty Manatee County deputy saves couple in burning car

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An off-duty deputy saved a man and his wife in Parrish on Sunday.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Neil Cook and his wife were traveling on Moccasin Wallow Road when Cook noticed smoke coming from the vehicle.

Cook pulled over and realized the car was on fire.

When the couple tried to exit the car, they found none of the electronic windows or locks would open.

Off-duty deputy Willie Finklea was riding his motorcycle with his wife and stopped to help the couple.

While Deputy Finklea went to assist, his wife called 911.

The deputy used his personal firearm and fired one shot into the left side rear window to get into the car.

The deputy went into the back seat, opened the rear passenger door and got Claudia Cook out of the car.

Neil Cook said he was able to crawl to the passenger side and open the door and get out.

The sheriff’s office said due to Deputy Finklea’s quick action, there were no serious injuries.

