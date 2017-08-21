Largo PD: Driver was drunk when he hit, killed man on scooter

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater man was charged with DUI manslaughter after police say he crashed into a scooter, killing its driver.

Largo Police Department officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Rosery Road and Missouri Avenue at 6:07 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers say that a 2012 scooter driven by David L. Stinger, age 59, was traveling westbound on Rosery Road and a 2001 Ford F250, driven by James A. Mayer, age 42, was traveling eastbound on Rosery Road.

The Ford F250 attempted to turn north onto Missouri Avenue and hit the scooter which was in the intersection. Detectives say Mayer violated Stinger’s right of way.

Stinger died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Detectives say alcohol was a factor in the crash and Mayer was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter and driving with a suspended license.

