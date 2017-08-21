Largo PD: Driver was drunk when he hit, killed man on scooter

By Published:
James Mayer, Pinellas County Jail booking photo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater man was charged with DUI manslaughter after police say he crashed into a scooter, killing its driver.

Largo Police Department officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Rosery Road and Missouri Avenue at 6:07 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers say that a 2012 scooter driven by David L. Stinger, age 59, was traveling westbound on Rosery Road and a 2001 Ford F250, driven by James A. Mayer, age 42, was traveling eastbound on Rosery Road.

The Ford F250 attempted to turn north onto Missouri Avenue and hit the scooter which was in the intersection. Detectives say Mayer violated Stinger’s right of way.

Stinger died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Detectives say alcohol was a factor in the crash and Mayer was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter and driving with a suspended license.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s