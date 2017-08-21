Keeping pets safe during solar eclipse

TAMPA, Fla. (WTNH) — Some people are worried about how pets will react to the eclipse.

While it is natural for humans to be curious and look at the eclipse, your dog or cat won’t feel the same.

“They’re not going to be any more prone to state up into the sun on Monday than they would any other day,” stated veterinarian Dr. Gary Stamps.

However, if they were to look at the sun, it would damage their eyes.

The vet says not to waste your money on glasses for your pet.

If you want to be on the safe side, just keep your furry friend inside.

