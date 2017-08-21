Hundreds in Tampa Bay area turn to sky for solar eclipse

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds excited to see the solar eclipse gathered at watch parties around the Tampa Bay area on Monday.
Enthusiasts were anxious to see the rare moment.
“It’s the first one of this magnitude, the sun being totally blocked by the moon since 1918,” said Dr. Craig Joseph, astronomy professor at St. Petersburg College.
Administrators hosted a free watch party.
Professors set up a live feed using one of their telescopes.
Those who didn’t have solar eclipse glasses were able to watch the partial eclipse pass over Tampa Bay on the big screen.
“I think it’s wonderful and I think it’s beautiful and everybody comes out here and gets to experience it together,” said Joanne Boerner.
Boerner has seen other eclipses before.
“Lunar eclipse. We’re from Chicago, so we just happen to be here at this time, so we thought we’d be here to experience it,” she said.
There was also a watch party at the Sundial. The line to get solar shades was long. The excitement was even bigger.
“I’ve never seen it before,” said eight-year-old Danikka Piehl.
“Well, I hear it’s an historical event. I may not live to see the next one and you know, everyone’s excited about it,” said Stephanie Mitchell, who was also waiting in line.
The next eclipse will be in seven years, in year 2024.
“On April 8. That eclipse will run through Mexico, through Texas, through Ohio and Maine,” said Dr. Joseph.
