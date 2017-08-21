Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who robbed 86-year-old at gunpoint

By Published:
(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who robbed an 86-year-old woman at gunpoint on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said the woman bought groceries at a Walmart on Causeway Boulevard at 12:25 p.m. and drove home.

The victim as unaware she had been watched in the parking lot by at least two suspects in a gray Toyota Corolla.

The suspects followed the woman home and parked in a nearby driveway.

When the victim began unloading her groceries, a man got out of the front passenger side of the car, pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim and took her purse.

The suspect got back in the car and fled the area.

The victim’s purse was located in a trash can at the Git-N-Go, located at 7802 Rideout Road in Tampa.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 247-8200. Anyone with information who wants to be eligible for a cash reward should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS, report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips mobile app. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s