Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who robbed 86-year-old at gunpoint

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who robbed an 86-year-old woman at gunpoint on Monday.
The sheriff’s office said the woman bought groceries at a Walmart on Causeway Boulevard at 12:25 p.m. and drove home.
The victim as unaware she had been watched in the parking lot by at least two suspects in a gray Toyota Corolla.
The suspects followed the woman home and parked in a nearby driveway.
When the victim began unloading her groceries, a man got out of the front passenger side of the car, pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim and took her purse.
The suspect got back in the car and fled the area.
The victim’s purse was located in a trash can at the Git-N-Go, located at 7802 Rideout Road in Tampa.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 247-8200. Anyone with information who wants to be eligible for a cash reward should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS, report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips mobile app. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.
