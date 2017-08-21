Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who robbed 86-year-old at gunpoint

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who robbed an 86-year-old woman at gunpoint on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said the woman bought groceries at a Walmart on Causeway Boulevard at 12:25 p.m. and drove home.

The victim as unaware she had been watched in the parking lot by at least two suspects in a gray Toyota Corolla.

The suspects followed the woman home and parked in a nearby driveway.

When the victim began unloading her groceries, a man got out of the front passenger side of the car, pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim and took her purse.

The suspect got back in the car and fled the area.

The victim’s purse was located in a trash can at the Git-N-Go, located at 7802 Rideout Road in Tampa.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 247-8200. Anyone with information who wants to be eligible for a cash reward should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS, report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips mobile app. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

