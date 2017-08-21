Generator explosion in Pasco County home critically injures man, kills more than a dozen dogs

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A dog breeder in Pasco County is in critical condition after a generator in his Port Richey home exploded and killed more than a dozen dogs, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials say the home at 8705 Velvet Drive exploded shortly before 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the home had no power and the owner was using a generator in the garage.

The generator exploded while the man was adding more fuel, officials say.

Monday morning, investigators revealed that improper fueling of the generator was why the explosion happened.

Officials say the victim is in his 40’s and that more than 40 percent of his body was burned. He was airlifted to a trauma center and is still in critical condition, officials say.

A dozen dogs found in cages and around the home were killed in the fire, officials say.

Crews were able to rescue two dogs.

The explosion caused the house next door at 8711 Velvet Drive to catch fire. Two adults and two small children escaped without injury.

Fire crews were only able to rescue one of the two dogs in that home. Officials say the other dog died in the fire.

Both homes are now uninhabitable, according to investigators.

The Red Cross is now helping the family at 8711 Velvet Drive.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES