Flurry of Florida police shootings send grim message to officers

(WFLA) – A series of police-involved shootings from Jacksonville to Tampa since Friday have killed two officers and wounded two others, along with a number of suspects.

Ironically, a documentary about officers killed in the line of duty called “The Fallen” played at the Tampa Theater on Thursday, just a day before one gun battle killed two Kissimmee officers and another one wounded two deputies in Jacksonville.

On Sunday, Hernando deputies shot a woman who pointed a shotgun at them and Tampa police shot a suspect in Ybor City.

It’s a dangerous time to wear a badge.

“Even though we’ve had a number of reminders that have been very close to home this past weekend, that’s something that’s always in the minds of police officers,” said Tampa police spokesman Steve Hegarty.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Tony Holloway has been in law enforcement for 32 years and believes violence is now fueled by more guns on the street.

“There wasn’t that many weapons back then, people talked a lot instead of going and grabbing a gun,” Holloway said.

The chief says officers have seconds to make “shoot, don’t shoot” decisions. Hesitation can be fatal and danger lurks around every corner.

“If we go to every call and pull our guns out, people are going to complain about that,” Holloway said.

Whatever caused this weekend’s spate of police shootings across Florida, the message is clear for those who wear badge.

“Every time police officers have a roll call, the last thing they say is ‘be careful out, there be safe,’” Hegarty said.

