Florida prisons no longer under lockdown

TALLAHASEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s 148 prison facilities have returned to normal operations after a statewide partial lockdown and cancellation of visitation.
The Florida Department of Corrections announced Monday the restrictions at all of the state’s institutions have been lifted. Last week the FDC announced the lockdown and that visitation was cancelled at all institutions Saturday and Sunday after officials received an unspecified threat of violence.
The lockdown at the facilities began Wednesday and continued through the weekend. During the lockdown guards searched cells, seizing a number of weapons and other contraband in the process.
