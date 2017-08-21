Elderly Highlands Co. man, 93, kidnapped from home, force to go to banks

LAKE PLACID, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a suspect who is on the run after kidnapping a 93-year-old man from his home and taking him to two banks to withdraw his money.

The victim told investigators that he heard his door rattling around 9 p.m. and assumed it was a neighbor. When he opened the door, he was face-to-face with a man who had a gun. The man told the victim to go inside and sit down.

The man searched the victim’s home and took his wallet. The suspect then asked about guns, but the victim told him he didn’t have any.

Investigators said the suspect then took the victim’s car keys and forced the victim to go outside and get in his silver Kia Forte. The victim was placed in the back seat while the suspect drove to the Heartland National Bank and then to the Bank of America in unsuccessful attempts to get money from the victim’s account.

The suspect then drove the victim back to his home and told the victim he would kill him if he called the police. The suspect them left.

Detectives say the elderly victim suffered a slight injury to his arm when the suspect pushed him down.

The sheriff’s office has not released a description of the suspect.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to call Det. Dustin Campbell at (863) 402-7250 or leave an anonymous tip with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or http://www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips are eligible for a cash reward.

