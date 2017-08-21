Easy ways to save for college

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Chris McCarthy has been out of college now for close to five years. Like many, he’s still burdened with paying back college loans. Admittedly, it’s something he didn’t really worry about while he was in school.

“Would have been a good idea to start saving up, but no, I just started paying them off once I got out,” he says.

Billie Jo Hamilton with the University of South Florida says in her experience, that’s the mindset of a lot of college students.

“They kind of have to put together a plan,” she says.

One plan she suggests is called, “save a quarter, spend a quarter,” meaning saving 25 percent of what you think your education will cost before you’re in college and then spend a quarter of your earnings on it. A part time job could help with that.

“If they work about 15 hours a week they can come up with a fairly significant amount over their college enrollment,” says Hamilton.

Something that will make it harder to keep the debt low is taking that victory lap instead of graduating in four years.

“It’s $20,000 a year here at USF. So, if you have to go one more semester, every semester added is an extra $10,000 cost,” says Hamilton.

There are also several federal aid programs many students don’t realize they can apply and get accepted for.

She suggests to always apply for loans like FAFSA because you never know what qualifications you may have to get some free aid to help out with your loans.

