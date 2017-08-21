Disabled truck closes westbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway are closed due to a disabled box truck.

The box truck is in the center, westbound lane.

Westbound traffic is backed up because of the truck.

Police have closed the lanes near the truck and traffic is being turned around.

This is causing a backup in the eastbound lanes of the bridge.

Drivers should avoid the area and take the Howard Frankland Bridge instead.

