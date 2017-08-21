Curb Appeal for Your Home

Daytime Web Staff Published:

Well you know what they say, first impressions are everything – and the same can be said about our homes. August just so happens to be National Curb appeal month, so it’s time to get outside, pull a few weeds and make some other beautification updates, like a new garage door! Lifestyle Expert Stefaney Rants provides us with the latest details and how a new garage door is not only great for curb appeal, but also for your return on investment! Visit overheadoor.com for more information.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s