Coroner: Jerry Lewis death was from end-stage heart disease

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Authorities in Las Vegas say Jerry Lewis died of heart disease, but the wording of his death certificate differs from what was reported earlier.
Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said Monday that Lewis’ official cause of death was end-stage cardiac disease and peripheral vascular disease.
Lewis was the clownish comic hailed as an artistic genius and the host for decades of annual muscular dystrophy telethons.
He died Sunday of natural causes in Las Vegas at age 91.
Fudenberg says coroner deputies had been told Lewis died of ischemic cardiomyopathy.
Ferozan Malal is the hospice and palliative medicine physician in Las Vegas who signed Lewis’ death certificate. She tells The Associated Press that peripheral vascular disease and ischemic cardiomyopathy both fall under the category of end-stage cardiac disease.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Tampa police vehicles crash into each other while following stolen car
- Driver forced to gun engine and jump rising drawbridge
- More than a dozen dogs killed in Pasco house explosion, man critically injured
- ‘Free cruise’ spam call could now get you $900
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.