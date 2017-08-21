Body of missing jet skier found near Courtney Campbell Causeway

By Published: Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The body of a missing jet skier was found Monday morning near the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

A tow boat operator reported seeing an unmanned jet ski near the Courtney Campbell Causeway around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews searched during the overnight hours for the missing jet skier. They searched by boat and with aircrafts.

At 8 a.m. on Monday, crews found the body of Jose Vazquez, 61, in shallow water south of the Courtney Campbell Causeway. Vazquez was an Apollo Beach resident.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the jet ski accident with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s