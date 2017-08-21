Body of missing jet skier found near Courtney Campbell Causeway

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The body of a missing jet skier was found Monday morning near the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

A tow boat operator reported seeing an unmanned jet ski near the Courtney Campbell Causeway around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews searched during the overnight hours for the missing jet skier. They searched by boat and with aircrafts.

At 8 a.m. on Monday, crews found the body of Jose Vazquez, 61, in shallow water south of the Courtney Campbell Causeway. Vazquez was an Apollo Beach resident.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the jet ski accident with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

