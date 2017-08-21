Alyse at the Movies: “Logan Lucky”

Daytime Web Staff Published:

LOGAN LUCKY Opens August 18 nationwide     

From Bleecker Street

 Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The film also stars Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, David Denman, Macon Blair, Jack Quaid, Brian Gleeson, and Daniel Craig. The original screenplay isby Rebecca Blunt, and Gregory Jacobs, Mark Johnson, Reid Carolin, and Channing Tatum served as producers. Zane Stoddard of NASCAR is an Executive Producer, along with Michael Polaire and Dan Fellman

The production shot at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the actual NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 and the Bank of America 500, as well as at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In a fun twist, six NASCAR stars pop up in non-driver cameo roles in the film.

Directed by:  Steven Soderbergh
Cast:  Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Daniel Craig, Sebastian Stan, David Denman, Macon Blair, Jack Quaid, and Brian Gleeson

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s