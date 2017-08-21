Alyse at the Movies: “Logan Lucky”

LOGAN LUCKY Opens August 18 nationwide

From Bleecker Street

Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The film also stars Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, David Denman, Macon Blair, Jack Quaid, Brian Gleeson, and Daniel Craig. The original screenplay isby Rebecca Blunt, and Gregory Jacobs, Mark Johnson, Reid Carolin, and Channing Tatum served as producers. Zane Stoddard of NASCAR is an Executive Producer, along with Michael Polaire and Dan Fellman

The production shot at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the actual NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 and the Bank of America 500, as well as at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In a fun twist, six NASCAR stars pop up in non-driver cameo roles in the film.

Directed by: Steven Soderbergh

Cast: Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Daniel Craig, Sebastian Stan, David Denman, Macon Blair, Jack Quaid, and Brian Gleeson