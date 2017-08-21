6 couples get married during total solar eclipse

SOUTH CAROLINA (WFLA) — Some people called Monday’s total solar eclipse in the United States a once in a lifetime experience. But six couples in South Carolina decided to make it even more unforgettable by saying “I do” during the phenomenon.

All six couples tied the knot together in a big wedding ceremony at The Blue Jar Barn in Belton.

Vows were exchanged while the moon moved to eclipse the sun, and the ceremony was finished just before the eclipse reached totality.

Once the sky turned dark, all of the newlyweds and guests put their eclipse glasses on and turned their eyes to the sky to watch the spectacle.

