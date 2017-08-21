3 deputies shoot at Brooksville woman who pointed shotgun at them

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Brooksville woman remained hospitalized Monday after three deputies fired their weapons when she pointed a shotgun at them on Sunday.

A Hernando County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said that Lori Lee Brandon, 49, is hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

Brandon was airlifted to a trauma center on Sunday afternoon.

At about 2:15 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a suicidal woman who was armed with a shotgun and had barricaded herself inside a home at 915 Cedar Drive.

Initial information indicated that she had access to numerous other weapons inside the home. Brandon walked out of the home and raised and pointed a shotgun at several deputies who had responded to the residence.

Three deputies fired their guns. Brandon was injured and airlifted to a local hospital. As of Monday, she remained at the hospital. Her condition has not been released.

The three deputies who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in cases like this. The deputies were identified as Deputy Gregory Locke, age 25, Master Deputy Michael Beckwith, age 51, and Sergeant Brandon Ross, age 48.

The incident remains under investigation bu the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES