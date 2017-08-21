3 arrested in connection with Citrus County meth lab where child was present

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people were arrested Friday morning for cooking methamphetamine in a home where a four-year-old was present.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Tactical Impact Unit served a search warrant at 13 South Wadsworth Avenue in Beverly Hills for reports the residents of the home were cooking meth.

Detectives located a meth lab, several items used to manufacture meth and several items of paraphernalia.

The investigation revealed the meth lab was active while the four-year-old was inside the home.

Three subjects were arrested. DCF responded to the scene to shelter the child.

The team made several verbal notifications before entering a bedroom in the home where Paul Milazzo, 37, was located.

Milazzo refused to comply and grabbed a deputy by the arms, attempting to reach for the deputy’s tactical equipment. He was detained after a short altercation.

Milazzo was arrested for manufacturing in the presence of a child. If convicted, he faces a five-year minimum mandatory sentence.

He is also charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, manufacturing meth in the presence of a child, conspiracy to manufacture meth, possession of a listed chemical used to manufacture meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Burks, 39, and Taylor Taylor, 23, were arrested on charges of manufacturing meth, conspiracy to manufacture meth, possession of a listed chemical used to manufacture meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

