3 Alabama men accused of killing Florida teen in drug deal

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Three Alabama men are accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old Florida teen during an apparent drug rip-off.

Bay County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that Jason Ian Price was shot early Sunday in a drug store parking lot in Panama City Beach.

Investigators say 18-year-old Rodney Jones, 21-year-old Demarcus Giddens and 24-year-old Gertavious Montrez Canada – all from Auburn, Alabama – were arrested Sunday. Jones and Canada are charged with felony murder and armed robbery and Giddens is charged with an open count of murder and armed robbery. Investigators said they believe Giddens shot Price.

Price attended Arnold High School. Principal Keith Bland said grief counselors will be at the school on Monday for students and teachers.

It’s not known whether the three men have lawyers.

