Woman killed, 5 children, 2 adults airlifted to hospital after Highlands County crash

By Published:

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman is dead and five children and two adults were airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Highlands County on Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 9:49 p.m., Vicky Adams, 60, was driving southbound in the left lane of US 27 when for unknown reasons, she went into the left turn lane, drove into the grass median and crashed into a Honda van traveling in the northbound lanes.

Adams sustained fatal injuries and her 17-year-old passenger was transported to Florida Hospital where she remains in serious condition. Seven passengers in the other car, 26-year-old Haneen Karim Mohd Hamideh, 34-year-old Heba Atiah Hasan Abu El Ola and five children sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to Tampa General Hospital by Aero-med for treatment, troopers said.

No further details were released.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s