Woman killed, 5 children, 2 adults airlifted to hospital after Highlands County crash

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman is dead and five children and two adults were airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Highlands County on Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 9:49 p.m., Vicky Adams, 60, was driving southbound in the left lane of US 27 when for unknown reasons, she went into the left turn lane, drove into the grass median and crashed into a Honda van traveling in the northbound lanes.

Adams sustained fatal injuries and her 17-year-old passenger was transported to Florida Hospital where she remains in serious condition. Seven passengers in the other car, 26-year-old Haneen Karim Mohd Hamideh, 34-year-old Heba Atiah Hasan Abu El Ola and five children sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to Tampa General Hospital by Aero-med for treatment, troopers said.

No further details were released.

