Wanted Tampa homicide suspect arrested in Polk County

By Published:
Tampa Police Department

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man police have been searching for in connection with a July homicide in Tampa was arrested Sunday morning in Polk County.

Tampa police issued a warrant for the arrest of 22-year-old Dejonta Felder earlier this month after detectives identified him as the man who shot 32-year-old Julius Carter last month.

Carter was shot several times near North Phillips Street on July 3. After being shot, police say he ran to the backyard of a nearby home and died.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument between Carter and Felder.

Police have charged Felder with second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s