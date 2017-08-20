Wanted Tampa homicide suspect arrested in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man police have been searching for in connection with a July homicide in Tampa was arrested Sunday morning in Polk County.

Tampa police issued a warrant for the arrest of 22-year-old Dejonta Felder earlier this month after detectives identified him as the man who shot 32-year-old Julius Carter last month.

Carter was shot several times near North Phillips Street on July 3. After being shot, police say he ran to the backyard of a nearby home and died.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument between Carter and Felder.

Police have charged Felder with second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

