Vigil held for slain Kissimmee officers

WESH Published:
This undated photo from the Kissimmee Police Department shows Officer Matthew Baxter. Officials said Officers Sam Howard and Baxter were checking suspicious people in an area of Kissimmee, Fla., known for drug activity when they were shot and did not have an opportunity to return fire, early Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (Kissimmee Police Department/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) —A vigil was held Sunday for the Kissimmee police officers who were shot and killed Friday night.

Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard were honored at Hope Mission Church.

Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard

Speakers included Kissimmee police chief Jeff O’Dell, Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson and Kissimmee Mayor Jose Alvarez.

O’Dell thanked the community for all their prayers and said they will come out of the tragedy and “be better because of it.”

During a patrol late Friday of a Kissimmee neighborhood with a history of drug activity Officer Baxter was “checking out” three people, including 45-year-old Everett Miller, when the officer got into a scuffle with him.

Howard, Baxter’s sergeant, responded as backup. Both men were shot and did not have a chance to return fire.

Sgt. Sam Howard died Saturday, and Officer Matthew Baxter died Friday night.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s