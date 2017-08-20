Vigil held for slain Kissimmee officers

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) —A vigil was held Sunday for the Kissimmee police officers who were shot and killed Friday night.

Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard were honored at Hope Mission Church.

Speakers included Kissimmee police chief Jeff O’Dell, Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson and Kissimmee Mayor Jose Alvarez.

O’Dell thanked the community for all their prayers and said they will come out of the tragedy and “be better because of it.”

During a patrol late Friday of a Kissimmee neighborhood with a history of drug activity Officer Baxter was “checking out” three people, including 45-year-old Everett Miller, when the officer got into a scuffle with him.

Howard, Baxter’s sergeant, responded as backup. Both men were shot and did not have a chance to return fire.

Sgt. Sam Howard died Saturday, and Officer Matthew Baxter died Friday night.

