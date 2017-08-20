VIDEO: Deputies search for man who broke into Lakeland repair shop, stole Porsche

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Polk County are searching for a suspect who broke into a repair shop and eventually drove away in a stolen Porsche.

The suspect was caught on security camera entering the Cannon Automotive Group repair shop on South Florida Avenue around 9:20 Saturday night.

Deputies say he stole several items, including several sets of car keys. One set of car keys was for a blue 2000 convertible Porsche Boxter.

After about an hour in the shop, investigators say he cut the locks to the front gate and drove off in the Porsche. The alarm was triggered when he left at 10:37.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man with a thin build, mustache, goatee and tattoo on his upper left arm. He was seen wearing a hat, glasses, gloves, a gray tank top, cargo shorts and white sneakers.

The license plate on the stolen Porsche is specialty UF Gators tag HFK4J.

Anyone with information is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES