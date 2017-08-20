VIDEO: DCF investigating photo showing girl, 4, duct taped to chair at daycare

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WFLA) – Two parents are furious after a photo surfaced of their daughter duct taped to a chair at a Missouri daycare.

Elysha Brooks and Christian Evans said they were contacted by the Department of Family Services and shown a photo appearing to show their 4-year-old daughter duct taped to a chair. It is believed to have been taken when the child was a student at Little Learners of Florissant Daycare.

“She sent me a picture of my daughter taped to a chair so I’m like whoa, whoa, whoa, I’m at work like that’s crazy,” Brooks told local affiliate KTVI.

Brooks said the daycare never contacted her or her family to inform them the photo was taken. Now she and the girl’s father are demanding answers and action.

“I won’t be happy until that daycare is shut down for one and this person that did this to my child, whoever it is either—it’s not an either—she needs to be in jail,” said Evans. “Seeing your child duck taped to a chair seeing the anxiety seeing how scared your kid is, knowing for one that you’re not there to protect them and knowing for two that you have people around that would stoop to that level to even hurt your child puts you in a crazy mind state.”

The DCF is investigating the incident.

Brooks left the conversation with a warning for other families: “Double-check on these daycares before you go to them because I thought my daughter was safe I thought my daughter was safe all this time,” she said.

