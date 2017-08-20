Tampa police investigating deadly hit-and-run

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run in Tampa.

Police say the pedestrian was hit on Nebraska Avenue near 23rd Avenue before 4 a.m., and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say they have located a suspect.

Nebraska Avenue is currently closed from East Floribraska Avenue to East 24th Avenue in both directions.

