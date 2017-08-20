Police: Tampa officer shoots suspect after being attacked

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a shooting involving an officer that happened Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for Tampa police says someone called the department just after 5 a.m. about squatters in a home on the corner of 9th Avenue and 35th Street.

Two officers responded, and radioed in to say they were being attacked, according to the spokesperson.

That’s when police say one of the officers opened fire, hitting one of the suspects.

Neither officer was injured.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. Police are not sure what his injuries are, or how serious they are.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

