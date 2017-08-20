Plane makes fiery emergency landing on Flagler County road

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. (WESH) The SR 100 bridge in Flagler Beach is closed because an airplane made a rough landing and caught fire Sunday evening.

The eastbound lanes remain blocked as authorities clean up the wreckage, Flagler Beach Police said.

Authorities say the incident occurred during an emergency landing. The occupants were not injured, despite the heavy fire damage to the plane.

The aircraft is a 1968 Mooney, whose owner is a corporation in Delaware. So far, the names of the people aboard the aircraft have not been released.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

