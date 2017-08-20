Plane makes fiery emergency landing on Flagler County road

Flagler Beach Police photo

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. (WESH)The SR 100 bridge in Flagler Beach is closed because an airplane made a rough landing and caught fire Sunday evening.

The eastbound lanes remain blocked as authorities clean up the wreckage, Flagler Beach Police said.

The aircraft is a 1968 Mooney, whose owner is a corporation in Delaware. So far, the names of the people aboard the aircraft have not been released.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

