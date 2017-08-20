Plane makes fiery emergency landing on Flagler County road

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. (WESH) —The SR 100 bridge in Flagler Beach is closed because an airplane made a rough landing and caught fire Sunday evening.
The eastbound lanes remain blocked as authorities clean up the wreckage, Flagler Beach Police said.
The aircraft is a 1968 Mooney, whose owner is a corporation in Delaware. So far, the names of the people aboard the aircraft have not been released.
The FAA is investigating the incident.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- More than a dozen dogs killed in house explosion in Pasco County, man in critical condition
- Shotgun-wielding woman shot by deputies in Brooksville
- Driver forced to gun engine and jump rising drawbridge
- Legendary comedian Jerry Lewis dies at age 91
- WARNING: Fake solar eclipse glasses can ‘literally cook your retina’
- 10-year-old boy delivers baby brother, saves mother, newborn’s life
- County-by-county school guides to Aug. 21 solar eclipse in Tampa Bay area