Person of interest sought in fatal shooting of Kissimmee officers

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) — Authorities in Osceola County are searching for a woman who is a person of interest in the fatal shooting of two Kissimmee police officers.

Kissimmee police arrested Everett Miller, 45, in the shooting of Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard, but said Sunday morning that they’d also like to speak with Maribel Gonzales King.

Police said Gonzales King is not a suspect.

During a patrol late Friday of a neighborhood with a history of drug activity Officer Matthew Baxter was “checking out” three people, including Miller, when the officer got into a scuffle with him.

Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O’Dell said Sam Howard, Baxter’s sergeant, responded as backup. The officers didn’t have an opportunity to return fire.

Miller was arrested after the shooting at Roscoe’s Bar on Orange Blossom Trail.

Police said Gonzales King is known to frequent the McLaren Circle area. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts should call Kissimmee police at 407-846-3333 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

