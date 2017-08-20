Navy says 10 sailors missing in collision at sea

(AP) – The U.S. Navy says 10 sailors are missing and five are injured after the USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant ship near Singapore.
The guided-missile destroyer collided with the Alnic MC, an oil and chemical tanker, in waters east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca early Monday.
The Navy said Osprey aircraft and Seahawk helicopters from the USS America were assisting. It also said tugboats and Singaporean naval and coast guard vessels were in the area to render assistance.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Shotgun-wielding woman shot by deputies in Brooksville
- Legendary comedian Jerry Lewis dies at age 91
- Driver forced to gun engine and jump rising drawbridge
- 10-year-old boy delivers baby brother, saves mother, newborn’s life
- PHOTOS: Thousands of pets find homes in Tampa Bay through Clear the Shelters campaign
- ‘Free cruise’ spam call could now get you $900
- County-by-county school guides to Aug. 21 solar eclipse in Tampa Bay area