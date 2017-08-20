Man sought in connection with death, injuries in Charlotte County

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A death investigation is underway in Englewood after deputies found a body inside a residence.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 2700 block of Eleventh Avenue at 10:01 a.m. Sunday and found a deceased person and two injured people. The injured individuals had sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Now investigators are looking for someone who may have been involved.

They’re asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who fled the scene of the crime in a maroon late1990s to early 2000 model Mercury Grand Marquis (pictured above). He’s described as a tall black male. He may be armed and should not be approached if seen.

Deputies say there is no danger to residents in the area, but this is a very active crime scene and investigators are expected to be at the residence throughout the evening.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-639-2101 and request to speak to a Major Crimes detective. To remain anonymous, call Southwest Florida Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

