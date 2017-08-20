Man accused of killing Kissimmee officers makes first court appearance

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) — Everett Glenn Miller, who’s charged with first-degree murder in the shootings of Kissimmee police officers Matthew Baxter and Sam Howard, made his first appearance in court Sunday morning.

A judge ordered Miller to be held on no bond.

Miller’s first appearance was held after all other Osceola County court appearances on the schedule for Sunday.

He was escorted into the courtroom by at least six Osceola County corrections officers and was flanked by two officers when speaking with the judge.

Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O’Dell said Officer Matthew Baxter and Kissimmee police Sgt. Sam Howard were shot while checking people in an area of Kissimmee known for drug activity.

Baxter, a three-year veteran of the department, died later in a hospital and Howard, a 10-year-veteran, was in serious condition before succumbing to his injuries Saturday afternoon.

Miller, 45, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Friday at Roscoe’s Bar and Package on North Orange Blossom Trail. He was in possession of two guns when taken into custody, O’Dell said.

O’Dell said Miller is a former Marine who was recently Baker Acted in Osceola County.

The Baker Act allows for involuntary examination of a person when law enforcement officials have evidence that the person may have a mental illness.

Miller is being held at Osceola County Jail in Kissimmee.

