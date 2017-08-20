Deputies search for missing, endangered Pasco Co. man

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered Land O’ Lakes man.

Kyle Bowe left his residence on Painter Drive Saturday and has not been seen since. His age was not disclosed. Deputies said he had threatened to harm himself.

Bowe is believed to be in the Wesley Chapel area, possibly in a hotel. He may be driving a white Mercedez Benz E300 four-door with the Florida tag U52WY.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-706-2488.

