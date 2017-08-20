Deputies search for duo accused of stealing TVs from Wesley Chapel Walmart

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two individuals accused of stealing multiple televisions from a Walmart in Wesley Chapel on two separate occasions this month.

On August 14 and August 15, deputies say a woman walked into the Walmart Supercenter located at 28500 State Road 54, removed a total of three televisions from the shelves and left the store without paying. Surveillance photos show her leaving the parking lot in a gold four-door sedan driven by the man in another picture.

No further details were given.

If you recognize the people in the photos, please call 1-800-706-2488.

