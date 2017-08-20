Deputies respond to officer-involved shooting in Brooksville

Published:

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Brooksville, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

It’s unclear which agency was involved in the shooting, but officers responded to reports of a subject barricaded inside a home at an undisclosed location.  We’ve learned the suspect was shot and bay flighted to the hospital.  The individual’s current condition is unknown.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has opened an investigation into the shooting.  No further details are available at this time.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.

