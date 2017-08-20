Crews battle 2-alarm fire after house explosion in Pasco County, 1 injured

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two houses are on fire in Pasco County after a house explosion that injured one person, officials said.

The fire broke out after an explosion on the 8600 block of Velvet Drive in Port Richey and spread to another home.

Officials said one person was critically burned and is being flown to a trauma center.

Crews are still battling the fire at this time.

