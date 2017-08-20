Crews battle 2-alarm fire after house explosion in Pasco County, 1 injured

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two houses are on fire in Pasco County after a house explosion that injured one person, officials said.
The fire broke out after an explosion on the 8600 block of Velvet Drive in Port Richey and spread to another home.
Officials said one person was critically burned and is being flown to a trauma center.
Crews are still battling the fire at this time.
Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this developing story.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Shotgun-wielding woman shot by deputies in Brooksville
- Legendary comedian Jerry Lewis dies at age 91
- Driver forced to gun engine and jump rising drawbridge
- 10-year-old boy delivers baby brother, saves mother, newborn’s life
- PHOTOS: Thousands of pets find homes in Tampa Bay through Clear the Shelters campaign
- ‘Free cruise’ spam call could now get you $900
- County-by-county school guides to Aug. 21 solar eclipse in Tampa Bay area