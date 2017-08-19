VIDEO: Police search suspect in connection with robbery at Dollar General store in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Haven police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Dollar General store clerk at gunpoint.

Police responded to a 911 call in reference to a robbery at the Dollar General Store located at 5001 W Lake Ruby Dr.

According to police, a clerk was standing outside in front of the entrance when she was approached by an unknown suspect with a gun who ordered her back inside the store. Police said he had the gun pointed at her back.

Another clerk was checking on a customer when he noticed what was happening. He managed to evade the suspect and ducked back into the break room to call 911.

In the meantime, the suspect walked the clerk behind the counter and demanded cash. She opened the register and the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register drawer and fled the location, going westbound.  He has not been seen since.  It’s unknown if he left in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a 6’0″ tall black male who weighs approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white shirt underneath, black pants, black sneakers and brown garden gloves. He was thought to be carrying a black semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

