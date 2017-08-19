St. Pete students arrested for bringing gun to high school football game

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Two St. Petersburg teenagers are facing felony charges after police say they brought a gun onto a school property Friday night.

The incident happened during a high school football game at Pinellas Park High School.

Police say two Boca Ciega High School students were at the game and in possession of a backpack containing a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun loaded with two rounds.

Someone told police they saw the gun when the teens were showing it off inside the bag. A Pinellas Park school resource officer who was at the game approached the teens, searched the backpack and found the weapon.

Both teens admitted to being in possession of the gun and said they had it earlier in the day while they were at Boca Ciega High School.

Police say the gun was not reported stolen. They do not know how or where the teens got it.

Both suspects are charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

