St. Pete students arrested for bringing gun to high school football game

By Published:
Photo from Pinellas Park police.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Two St. Petersburg teenagers are facing felony charges after police say they brought a gun onto a school property Friday night.

The incident happened during a high school football game at Pinellas Park High School.

Police say two Boca Ciega High School students were at the game and in possession of a backpack containing a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun loaded with two rounds.

Someone told police they saw the gun when the teens were showing it off inside the bag. A Pinellas Park school resource officer who was at the game approached the teens, searched the backpack and found the weapon.

Both teens admitted to being in possession of the gun and said they had it earlier in the day while they were at Boca Ciega High School.

Police say the gun was not reported stolen. They do not know how or where the teens got it.

Both suspects are charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s