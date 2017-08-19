Signs of fall: Annual ‘cutting of the corn maze’ takes place in South Carolina

CHESNEE, S.C. (WFLA/WYZZ) – Clear signs of fall are around the corner, even though it’s boiling outside.

One sign is the annual “cutting of the corn maze” in upstate South Carolina.

The theme of the maze this year is “Hometown Heroes: Celebrating Police, Firefighters and Paramedics.”

The entire maze can be cut in less than seven hours.

Tractors use GPS to cut the design in the corn stalks.

