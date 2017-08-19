Signs of fall: Annual ‘cutting of the corn maze’ takes place in South Carolina

WFLA/WYFF Published: Updated:

CHESNEE, S.C. (WFLA/WYZZ) – Clear signs of fall are around the corner, even though it’s boiling outside.

One sign is the annual “cutting of the corn maze” in upstate South Carolina.

The theme of the maze this year is “Hometown Heroes: Celebrating Police, Firefighters and Paramedics.”

The entire maze can be cut in less than seven hours.

Tractors use GPS to cut the design in the corn stalks.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s